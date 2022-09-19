Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,802. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

