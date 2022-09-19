Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,638. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

