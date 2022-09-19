Arden Trust Co Has $9.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 996,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

