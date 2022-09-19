Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

