Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 97,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Intel by 67.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 47,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

