Arden Trust Co Sells 1,568 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 88,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

