Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

