Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 5.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. 145,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,829,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

