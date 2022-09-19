Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 5.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. 145,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,829,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
