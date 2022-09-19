Arrival Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 40,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 2,933 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Arrival Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVL traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,875. Arrival has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

Arrival Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

