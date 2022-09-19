Arrival Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 40,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 2,933 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Arrival Price Performance
NASDAQ ARVL traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,875. Arrival has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Stories
