Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $35.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

