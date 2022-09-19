ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Heather Smith Acquires 1,000 Shares

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) insider Heather Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$75.42 ($52.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,419.00 ($52,740.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from ASX’s previous Final dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. ASX’s payout ratio is presently 91.25%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

