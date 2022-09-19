ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$50.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.39.
Several analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
ATCO Stock Performance
ACO.X opened at C$47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.19. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46.
Insider Activity at ATCO
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
