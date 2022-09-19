Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 2,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 769,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $537.02 million, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

