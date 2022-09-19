Audrey Grimm Sells 10,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,469,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,056,000 after buying an additional 80,370 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 372,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

