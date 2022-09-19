AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVB opened at $201.98 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.12.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

