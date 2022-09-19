Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO Acquires $15,875.00 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CFO David M. Gray bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $15,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,729.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.81. 91,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 72.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 24.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

