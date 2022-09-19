Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,403,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. 9,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,053. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

