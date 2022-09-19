Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

