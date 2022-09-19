aWSB Price Down 11.5% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.16 or 0.00056986 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $68,227.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
