Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

AXON stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

