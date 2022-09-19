AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 937,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AXT Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 10,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,894. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

