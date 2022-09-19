Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $648,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

