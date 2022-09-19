Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

