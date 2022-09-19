Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 2,690 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 994,013 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84.

