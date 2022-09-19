Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

