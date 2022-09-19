Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

TSM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. 310,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

