BabySwap (BABY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.36 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $303,506.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap launched on May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,232,800 coins. BabySwap’s official website is babyswap.finance. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

