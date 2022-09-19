Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.87.
Baidu Stock Down 2.8 %
BIDU opened at $123.69 on Friday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
