Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.87.

BIDU opened at $123.69 on Friday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

