Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE BBAR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

