Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,890,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BBD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 27,310,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,538,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 852,624 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

