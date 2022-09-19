Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Stock Up 4.9 %

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Shares of BMA stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $17.16. 241,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

