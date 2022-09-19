Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,169,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,998,000 after acquiring an additional 261,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 272,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.36. 166,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.