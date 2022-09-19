Bank of America Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $74.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.