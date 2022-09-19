Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $159.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.1 %

BMO opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after buying an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

