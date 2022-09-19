Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,690. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.
About Baosheng Media Group
