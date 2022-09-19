Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,690. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

