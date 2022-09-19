Barclays Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

VNNVF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $65.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

