Barclays Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Barclays cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNNVF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $65.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

