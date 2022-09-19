Barclays Trims Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Target Price to 110.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 125.00 to 110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.