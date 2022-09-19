Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 88.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 312,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.9 %

BBDC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

