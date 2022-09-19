Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BAS stock opened at €41.39 ($42.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.43. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

