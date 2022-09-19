Bay Rivers Group Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.06. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.