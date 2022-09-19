Bay Rivers Group Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

