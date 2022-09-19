Bay Rivers Group Trims Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Camping World were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CWH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. 6,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,782. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

