Bennicas & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. 32,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

