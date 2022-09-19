Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 71,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Southern by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

SO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,341. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

