Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. 87,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

