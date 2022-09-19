Berenberg Bank Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 910

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.50 ($18.75).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 826.40 ($9.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 765.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 918.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,091.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,770.50 ($21.39).

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Travis Perkins

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

