Berry Data Price Down 6.5% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $176,815.70 and approximately $17,584.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

