Bifrost (BNC) One Day Volume Tops $263,787.00

Bifrost (BNC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $263,787.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bifrost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a cross-chain network that provides liquidity to bonding assets.It takes advantage of Staking as the early stage to provide liquidity in the form of Staking derivatives. Bifrost is established on the Polkadot network and developed by Substrate, the underlying layer is based on the WebAssembly, LIBP2P, and GRANDPA consensus.Telegram | Discord | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

