Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BSKY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.77. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 88,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.