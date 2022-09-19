Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.45.

BILL opened at $149.16 on Thursday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bill.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

